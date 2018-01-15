Modi and Netanyahu will hold a bilateral summit here on Monday following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed. (EPS | Shekhar yadav)

NEW DELHI: Asserting that India-Israel relationship was like a "marriage made in heaven", visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that even though the Jewish state was "disappointed" by India's vote at the UN against the Jerusalem issue, one negative vote will not affect the ties.

"Yes, naturally we were disappointed, but this visit is a testimony that our relationship is moving on so many fronts forward," Netanyahu told 'India Today' in an interview.

"I don't think one vote affects a general trend you can see in many other votes and these visits," Netanyahu said.

India had last month joined 127 other countries to vote in the United Nations General Assembly in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.