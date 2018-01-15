Deepika Padukone in the song 'Ghoomar' from 'Padmaavat'. (YouTube screengrab)

RATLAM: A mob barged into the annual day function of a private school today and disrupted a student's dance performance on the "Ghoomar" song from the film "Padmaavat", police said.

A child and a parent was injured in the incident which happened in a school in Jaora, about 42 kilometres from Ratlam, police added.

Around three-four hours after the ' ghoomar ' performance by the girl, a mob of 20-25 persons went to the Saint Paul School around 1.30 p.m. and began indulging in arson, while shouting slogans in favour of Karni Sena, Jawra police station incharge M.P. Parihar said.

He said investigations were underway to check whether they belonged to the Karni Sena which has been opposing the movie.

#MadhyaPradesh: A school allegedly vandalised by Karni Sena after students performed on song 'Ghoomar' from #Padmaavat during their annual function earlier today in Ratlam's Jaora, 1 student injured. Police reached the spot later. pic.twitter.com/ZuQ6K42Yuv — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

Police were in the process of registering a case, he added.

Four persons were arrested while a manhunt has been launched for other suspects, police said.

(With IANS inputs)