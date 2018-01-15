In a poster, Rahul Gandhi is depicted as Lord Rama and PM Modi as Ravana. (Photo | ANI)

LUCKNOW: As Rahul Gandhi is set to make first trip to his parliamentary constituency as the Congress president on Monday, posters eulogising him as an incarnation of Lord Rama slaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, portrayed as the ten-headed demon king Ravan, have appeared at various places in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.

The posters go on to say that Rahul Gandhi will usher in Ram Rajya in the country and will end the "misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)". Behind the posters is a local Congressman, Abhay Shukla.

District Congress leaders told IANS that though the posters were not "official", they found nothing objectionable in them.

"People and voters have their own way of fantasising about their leader," chuckled one who believed Rahul Gandhi will boot out the Modi-led NDA government at the center in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi is to arrive in his parliamentary constituency around noon and would take part in a road show that will stop over at seven prominent points of Amethi.

Senior Congress leader Akhilesh Singh informed that the Congress president will reach Rae Bareli, his mother's parliamentary constituency, a little after 12:30 p.m. and will drive to Salon after that where he will address a public meeting.

Photo | ANI

Later, he will drive straight to Amethi and take some rest at the Munshiganj guest house.

The Congress president will meet people from his constituency and local party workers on Tuesday morning after which he will also visit Mohanganj, Jagdishpur and Jais.

Senior state leaders of the Congress are in Amethi to accord a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi on his maiden visit as Congress president to his parliamentary constituency.