NEW DELHI: The BJP today took a dig at Rahul Gandhi after he started his first tour of Uttar Pradesh as Congress president with a temple visit, saying that it was "just for show".

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said if Gandhi was serious about visiting temples, he would have gone to one for blessings when he was elevated to the post of party president.

"It is our tradition that we go to temples and seek divine blessings after assuming a new responsibility. He did not go to any temple when he became Congress president while he had been visiting temples during the Gujarat polls. It just highlights that his temple visits are just for show," Singh told reporters here.

He said Gandhi was in "pitiable" frame of mind as the Congress has been losing one election after another and has been "wiped out" even in the Gandhi family pocket borough of Amethi.

Gandhi represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha. The BJP had won a majority of the Assembly seats there in last year's UP polls and fared well in local elections later.

The Congress president today began his two-day UP tour with a visit to a Hanuman temple on his way to Amethi from Lucknow.