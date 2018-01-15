LUCKNOW: As AICC chief Rahul Gandhi embarked upon his maiden two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi on Monday after taking over as Congress chief , UP CM Yogi Adityanath advised him to adopt politics of development and positivity shunning the negative approach to it. Adityanath also suggested the Congress chief to nurture Amethi in terms of development.

“My advice to Rahul Gandhi is to shun negative politics and focus on his constituency which is craving for

development,” said the CM in Gorakhpur while reacting to AICC chief visit to Amethi.

The CM added that even with four generations of Rahul Gandhi representing Amethi in Parliament, the status of development of the constituency was there for all to see. Yogi Adityanath was speaking on the sidelines of a function of Makar Sankranti at Gorakshnath temple in Gorakhpur.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to galvanise party workers for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls especially after facing a total route in the 2017 Assembly elections getting only seven seats in the 403-member House.

Not only Rahul Gandhi but the UP CM also made reference of SP chief and former chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav asking him rein in his party workers who were indulging in anti-social activities vitiating the atmosphere even in Lucknow.

Notably, two SP workers from Kannauj were arrested by Lucknow police for throwing potatoes on VVIP roads in the state capital on January 6, this year. The CM also mentioned the alleged role of SP workers exposed in a supply of illicit liquor in various districts like Azamgarh and Hardoi.

Meanwhile, Adityanath greeted BSP supremo Mayawati on her birthday on Monday.