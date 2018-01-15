Representational image. In this 2012 photo, Students in Guwahati, India, mourned the death of a rape victim on Saturday with a silent vigil; elsewhere, anger seethed. (Photo | Associated Press)

FARIDABAD: A 22-year-old woman was gang-raped in a moving car by three men in Haryana’s Faridabad, said police on Sunday.

A special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the case.

“A 22-year-old girl was kidnapped in a car and was raped by three unknown men yesterday, injury marks also found on her head and body,” said Rajesh Chechi, ACP of Crime Branch, Faridabad.

The girl was abducted by the accused on Saturday evening when she was returning home after work.

The accused raped the girl for two hours in the moving car and later dropped her near a petrol pump in Sikri.

An FIR has been registered against three people on the charges of rape and four for abduction.

The police are investigating the matter to nab the culprits.