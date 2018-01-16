RAMESWARAM: Sea cucumber weighing around 150 kg and worth about Rs 25 lakh, meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, was seized from Erwadi, about 70 kms from here and two persons arrested in this connection, marine police said.

A boat used to smuggle the sea cucumber had also been seized, they said.

Investigation is on.

Sea cucumbers, classified as endangered species and their harvest banned under the Wildlife Protection Act, are in demand in South-East Asian countries.

