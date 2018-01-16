AHMEDABAD: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia, who had reportedly gone missing was found admitted to a hospital here.

Togadia, who was traced to Chandramani Hospital in Shahibuag area here, was detected with low blood sugar. His condition is presently stable.

Lack of knowledge regarding Togadia’s wheraabouts created ruckus in the state, as VHP workers laid a siege to the Sola police station, shouted slogans, and blocked traffic on main Sarkehj- Gandhinagar highway.

Protestors demanded that the police immediately locate him.

Meanwhile, Sola police station inspector J S Patel said “Rajasthan police today sought our help to execute the warrant against Pravin Togadia, as his residence falls in our area. The warrant, related to section 188 of the IPC, was issued by a sessions court in Gangapur. We took the Rajasthan Police to Togadia's residence but he was not found there”.

Patel had also refuted allegations of Togadia being abducted by the police.

On a related note, the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court earlier in January had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Togadia and 38 others, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Daskroi (Ahmedabad), Babu Jamnadas Patel, in a 1996 attempt to murder case.