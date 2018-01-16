PATNA: In a setback to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's much-hyped "human chain" against child marriage and dowry to be organised on January 21, the Patna High Court on Tuesday has directed the state government that children, including students will not participate in it without guardians.

The court, while hearing a petition filed by the Nagrik Adhikar Manch, said parents' permission is mandatory for children to participate in the human chain and government will not take action against those children and school students who would not participate in it.

The petitioners have told the court that the state government has been putting pressure on school students to participate in the human chain, ignoring cold wave conditions, for political gain only.

Last year, also after the High Court's directive, the state government had assured that the participation of school children was not mandatory for the "human chain" in support of the state government's prohibition policy.

The government then said there would be no forcible participation.

The Bihar government plans to form "the world's longest human chain against child marriage and dowry".

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched a massive campaign against the child marriage and dowry in the state on October 2, 2017