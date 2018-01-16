SRINAGAR: A civilian injured in clashes with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir last month died in hospital on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ayub Bhat, who had sustained gunshot injuries in Batmuran village of Shopian district during clashes between protesters and security forces on December 19, succumbed in the hospital.

Two militants were killed by security forces in the gunfight in Batmuran village on that day after which protests had broken out.

A woman was killed and over four dozen civilians injured in the protests.