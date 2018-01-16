NEW DELHI: Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising on Monday demanded "independent and impartial" probe into the alleged mysterious death of CBI judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya and asked why the Chief Justice of India did not initiate a suo moto inquiry into the issue.

At a public meeting organised by the All India People's Forum (AIPF), Jaising also called for support of the four Supreme Court judges who had come out and addressed the public last week.

"When judge Loya died, the Chief Justice of India should have initiated suo moto inquiry. Why was it not done?

"These four judges have done us a big favour by coming out and addressing the press. By showing that there can be transparency in the judiciary. By showing that people like you and me have a right to know," she said.

Jaising also queried if the executive was interfering with the functioning of the judiciary in the case of death of judge Loya.

She said lawyers and bar associations can protect independency of judiciary, adding that all governments want "loyal judiciary" and we (lawyers) can prevent this from happening.

Journalist Niranjan Takle, who had written an article on the death of judge Loya, raised questions on who convinced the judge Loya's family members that the death was due to natural causes.

Judge Loya's son, Anuj on Sunday in a press conference said that his family has no suspicions now regarding the death, and that they don't want to be victims of any political issue.

Retired Bombay High Court judge Justice B.G. Kolse Patil, who also attended the public meeting, sought independent probe into judge Loya's death case and said the "credibility of judiciary was at stake" after his death.

He also said that it was the golden day in the history of judiciary when four Supreme Court judge came out before media.