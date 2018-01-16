National Conference MLC s protest during the budget session at Legislature Complex in Jammu on Tuesday. | PTI

JAMMU: The opposition Congress today staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, demanding details about the projects being undertaken in Ladakh to promote tourism.

Replying to a question of member Asgar Ali Karbalaie in the Assembly, Minister for Tourism Tassaduq Hussain Mufti said that the government had set up a separate Tourism Development Authority which is looking after all the development activities of the Kargil region.

Regarding the making of a short film, the department has produced a film on the autumn season in which Kargil has been depicted, he said.

However, Asgar asked supplementary questions to the minister to give details of what projects have been undertaken by the government in the region.

Mufti said that he has recently taken over as the tourism minister and he will undertake all measures to promote the region.

MLA from Nobra, Deldan Namgyal intervened and asked the minister to give specific works done by the tourism department in Ladakh as the region is facing discrimination despite world-known tourism destination.

On this, the Congress members got up from their seats to press for details about the projects done in Ladakh by this government.

They cornered the minister by asking several questions and details.

However, MoS Tourism Priya Sethi stood up to answer them and tried to pacify the opposition Congress members by replying to the supplementary questions, but they were unsatisfied.