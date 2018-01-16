NEW DELHI: The Congress reiterated its demand for a probe in the death of Judge Loya, a day after his son Anuj Loya said he did not suspect a foul play and his uncle Shrinivas claimed that the boy was under pressure.

“His grandfather is now 85 years. His mother is there. The daughter of judge Loya, her marriage is there. All this could be causing pressure on Anuj,” Shrinivas said.

“Mutually contradictory statements related to the death of a judge in itself demand a probe. The nation is asking for this probe,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at an AICC briefing.

“As a responsible stakeholder of the democracy, we want a fair and comprehensive inquiry regarding the mysterious death of Judge Loya,” said Singhvi, adding, “It is important to clear the air of suspicion around the death of an important judge. There is no question of doing politics in the matter.”

“Was Anuj speaking the truth then or now,” wondered Singhvi, referring to earlier statements wherein Anuj, Loya’s father Harikishan and sister Anuradha had claimed the death as non-natural.

CBI Judge B H Loya passed away at Nagpur in December 2014 while attending a wedding. He was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in which then Gujarat home minister Amit Shah, now BJP chief, was named as accused.