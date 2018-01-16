NEW DELHI/AGARTALA: The Tripura unit of CPI-M on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission (EC), asking for an investigation and action over the reports of NSA Ajit Doval attending a BJP meeting in the national capital, pertaining to assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Tripura State Committee Secretary Bijan Dhar, in his letter to EC termed National Security Advisor Doval's involvement in a BJP-RSS meet at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's house as "blatant misuse of administration by the ruling party at the Centre for garnering political mileage in the elections".

Referring to news items appearing in a local daily as well as in national media on Sunday, Dhar wrote: "Central BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP in-charge of North East Ram Madhav and senior RSS leader Krishna Gopal had met at the residence of Rajnath Singh and, according to the reports, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present in that meeting."

"The report says the meeting was convened purely on political purpose, that is, to evolve electoral strategy of the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

"Presence of any person holding very important position like that of National Security Advisor is not only undesirable and objectionable, it is a glaring instance of blatant misuse of administration by the ruling party at the Centre for garnering political mileage in the elections," Dhar wrote.

Dhar asked the EC to "to order an appropriate investigation into the matter and take stern legal measures" if the report is found true.