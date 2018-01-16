AP file image of a grenade used for representational purpose only.

IMPHAL: Police in Imphal have recovered a foreign-made hand grenade on Tuesday here in M-Sector where some army offices, including the defence wing of the Press Information Bureau, are located.

Police said the Chinese hand grenade was lobbed but had failed to explode. It's being speculated that the grenade was hurled at pre-dawn on Tuesday.

Police said "every inch of M-sector compound was tooth combed on Monday night and this grenade would have been found during the operations".

On Monday night, one grenade was hurled inside the army office compound. Nobody in the office was hurt though one woman sustained shrapnel injuries.

Twenty minutes after the first blast, a powerful bomb planted a few metres away from M-Sector was also detonated by remote control.

So far, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility. Security measures have been tightened at an unprecedented scale to ensure there is no untoward incident during the Republic Day celebrations.