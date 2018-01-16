LUCKNOW: On a two-day maiden visit to his Parliamentary constituency Amethi after taking over the reins of Congress party, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP government of befooling people by lying to them for the past three and a half years. He claimed that time for change had come and Congress party was ready to shoulder the responsibility of India again.

Drawing a parallel between India and China over the pace of development, the Congress president explained how China had an edge over India.

Blaming the UP government for raging issues of potato farmers, Rahul Gandhi batted for he proposed food park in Amethi, which was stalled by the state government, as a solution to the problems plaguing the potato growers. He promised the people of his constituency to revive the food park project soon after returning to power at the centre.

Earlier, the Congress chief was given a grand welcome by the party workers along his way to Amethi. UP Congress president Raj Babbar and other leaders welcomed him at Lucknow's Amausi Airport.

Rahul took the VIP road from Lucknow to reach Rae Bareli. The leader was welcomed at 16 different points. He stopped at Ujagar Pal Singh's tea joint for a tea break with Samosas.

Continuing his religious spree which took off during Gujarat elections, the AICC chief stopped at a Hanuman temple in Churwa followed by a small Makar Sankranti puja a few kilometres away before the Salon public meeting.

Rahul's meeting in Salon was marred by a scuffle between Congress workers and farmers affiliated to the ruling BJP.

The brawl resulted in a sit-in protest by incumbent MLA Dal Bahadur Kori which clogged the salon bazar for over an hour.