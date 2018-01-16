SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Unified Headquarters, the highest decision making body on security affairs in the State, and asked the security officials to adopt a humane approach and exercise maximum resistant while dealing with situations.

Mehbooba chaired the Unified Headquarters meeting at Jammu today.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and top civil, army, police, CRPF, BSF and intelligence officials.

The meeting took place after recent fidayeen attack and IED blast carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Valley and escalation of tension along the Line of Control (LoC) in the State following killing of seven Pakistani soldiers by army men in retaliation to killing of army man in Pakistani troops firing.

The Unified headquarters meeting took review of the overall security scenario in the State including the situation obtaining in the areas along the borders, an official spokesman said.

He said addressing the meeting, CM stressed upon the security agencies to adopt a more humane approach while dealing with the situations.

She advised the security agencies to exercise maximum restraint and strictly ensure safety and security of people and their properties.

Mehbooba said the need of the hour is to engage meaningfully with the people, particularly youth, so that they are able to contribute to the society and its welfare.

She stressed on increased community policing activities and enhanced outreach by the administration.

Sources said Mehbooba during the meeting expressed her concern over the civilian deaths, especially near the encounter sites.

“The CM directed security officials to ensure that civilian casualties are avoided at all costs near encounter sites and other counter-militancy operations in the Valley,” they said adding, “She told them that civilian casualties lead to tension and gives separatists an opportunity to make their relevance felt by calling for shutdowns and protests”.

Mehbooba is head of the Unified headquarters, which comprises top army, police, paramilitary, intelligence and civil officials.