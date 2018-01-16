BHOPAL: Local residents aided by members of saffron outfits shut down Namli town in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, alleging that a group of students were not allowed to appear in pre-examination revision tests by a missionary school after they raised the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ during the school assembly recently.

The school administration has denied barring any student from pre-examination tests for raising the slogan. The management of St Joseph’s Convent School claimed that some Class IX students had shouted the slogan in a manner that amounted to denigrating its spirit.

While the district police has started an inquiry into the incident, residents of Namli town, 15 km from the district headquarters, aided by members of saffron outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, shut down the town on Monday, demanding action against the school administration.

The alleged incident happened on January 11 during the morning school assembly, when, after the national anthem, some Class IX students unexpectedly shouted “Bharat Mata ki jai”. Some of them were seen laughing and joking about the slogan, the school principal submitted to the SP Ratlam on Sunday.