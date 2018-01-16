PUNE: Three persons were killed when a trooper with the SRFP posted on duty in Pune allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at two public places here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Pune (Rural) Control, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) trooper, Sanjay Shinde, opened fire at two busy public places in Borawake Nagar and Morinagar Chowk in Daund.

Immediately after the incident, he managed to escape to his residence in a nearby locality even as police teams rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Jadhav, Gopal Shinde and Prashant Pawar. There were no reports of any other casualties.

The motive behind the trooper's action, or whether it was triggered by some health condition, is not clear yet, police said.

A large number of police personnel and local residents gathered outside Shinde's home and efforts were on to arrest him.