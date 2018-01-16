NAGPUR: The Nagpur police said on Tuesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Justice B.H. Loya had died due to a heart attack.

Nagpur Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said the police had undertaken a thorough investigation into the case and reached the conclusion after receiving the postmortem and forensic reports.

“Nagpur police undertook a thorough investigation. B.H. Loya’s death was due to a heart attack; postmortem and forensic reports confirmed the same,” Bodkhe told media.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government handed over documents in a sealed cover in connection with Loya’s death to the Supreme Court.

A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, was hearing the plea filed by three petitioners, Aneeta Shenoy, Shehzad Poonawalla and a journalist.

All the three petitioners have sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged mysterious death of the judge.

The petitioners have claimed that Loya died mysteriously in 2014 when he was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was a prime accused.

Asserting that the "matter was very serious”, the top court had, earlier, asked the Maharashtra government to submit the postmortem report of the deceased CBI judge.