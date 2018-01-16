NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the commencement of work of an oil refinery in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday.



The launch will be at 12.30 p.m, after which he will address a public rally.



Modi had earlier said in a tweet: "Looking forward to visiting Rajasthan. Will attend a programme to mark the commencement of work for the Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra, in Barmer and will also address a public meeting."



"The Rajasthan refinery will be the first in the state, which is blessed with immense oil and gas reserves. This refinery will benefit Rajasthan, especially the industrious youth of the state," Modi said.



Modi will land at Uttarlai Airforce Station at 11.40 a.m. from where he will board a helicopter at 11.45 am to reach Pachpadra.



Elaborate arrangements have been made in and around Barmer.



Once ready in four years, the refinery will income of Rs 34,000 crore for the state. It is Rajasthan's only refinery and involves an investment of over Rs 43,000 crore.

