NEW DELHI: With safety- and track-related works running behind schedule, the Railway Board has directed top officials to camp at divisions to ensure timely completion of work.

In a direction issued to general managers of all zonal railways, Railways Board member (engineering) M K Gupta said senior officers of engineering department may be nominated for each division to oversee the works.

“Senior administrative group officers of civil engineering department are involved to provide guidance to the field officers in planning, monitoring and execution of these works and its timely completion,” said Gupta.

The Board has also asked the nominated officers to regularly visit the division. “Since eight months of current year have already passed, and still a lot of targeted track works and other safety-related works yet to be completed, these officers may be directed to camp in their located division for a week initially and thereafter visit the allotted division for at least two days every fortnight till March 2018,” read the orders.