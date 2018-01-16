JAMMU: The opposition National Conference (NC) and Independent MLA Engineer Rashid on Tuesday interrupted the proceedings of Jammu and Kashmir assembly over the arrest of a Kashmiri businessman by Delhi Police.

Bilal Ahmad Kawa, 37, a Kashmiri businessman was arrested by Delhi Police and the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on January 12 for alleged involvement in the Red Fort attack of 2000.

Delhi Police said Kawa's bank account had been used for Lashkar-e-Taiba terror funding.

Ali Muhammad Sagar, senior NC leader and MLA on Tuesday accused the state government of being "afraid of the Central government over the arrest of an innocent Kashmiri businessman".

Sagar, while speaking in the state assembly, demanded a statement from Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri on the businessman's arrest.

"When he is innocent, why is the state government shying away from its responsibility to protect him", Sagar asked.

The National Conference leader also questioned the businessman's arrest being made after 17 years since the Red Fort attack had taken place in 2000.

Independent MLA, Engineer Rashid said "would the state government wait for Kawa being hanged like Afzal Guru (Parliament attack convict) and then come out with a statement on this sensitive issue".

The businessman's mother had on Monday appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti to intervene in the matter to get him released.