SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday disclosed that security forces pay annual rent of over Rs 12 crores for private land occupied by armed forces in the State.

In a written reply to a question by PDP MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Mehbooba, who also holds the home portfolio, informed the Legislative Assembly in Jammu today that security forces pay Rs 12,38,21,481 rent annually to the owners of the private land in Kashmir division including Ladakh occupied by the armed forces.

According to the official statistics, defence forces pay Rs 3,06,71,280 annual rent to private land holders in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“The defence forces pay Rs 2,47,71,022 annually to private land owners in Pulwama district, Rs 2.48 crore in Kupwara, Rs 1.24 crores in Anantnag, Rs 1.19 crore in Budgam, Rs 40.89 lakhs in Bandipora, Rs 18.79 in Ganderbal, Rs 4.5 lakhs in Srinagar and Rs 3.59 lakhs in Kulgam, Rs 18.79 in Ganderbal and Rs 52801 was paid in Shopian as rent against private land," it further states.

The CM disclosed that defence forces pay an annual rent of Rs 83,20,120 to private landholders in Kargil and Rs 41,04,451 in Leh in the cold desert of Ladakh.

In response to a question by legislator, she informed the members that the land rent under the occupation of defence forces is being revised after every five years.

The government has revealed that at least 4,30,933 kanals of land across the state is under the occupation of different security forces agencies including Army, BSF, CRPF in the State.

“2887 kanals and 17 marlas of horticulture land is also under the occupation of defence forces in Valley,” the chief minister stated.

She said efforts are being made to identify the alternate land for accommodating the security forces suitably in order to vacate the horticulture land from the occupation of defence establishment.