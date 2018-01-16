Three days after the unprecedented press conference called by the four senior-most Supreme Court judges, the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra met the four judges, said sources.

The meeting which was held over the issues raised by Justices J Chelameswar, Kurian Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur lasted for 15 minutes and was called by the CJI himself.

The talks will reportedly continue on Wednesday.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, earlier on Tuesday, took a U-turn and expressed concern over the crisis and hoped that it would be “fully settled” in a couple of days. Venugopal while speaking to PTI said: “Yes, I think it has not been settled. Let’s hope things will be fully settled within 2-3 days.”