NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against lower court’s Additional District Judge (ADJ) Dr Kamini Lau.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, asked Dr Lau to tender an unconditional apology to the Delhi High Court judge within a week.

After hearing Dr Lau's plea, the bench granted her relief and stayed the high court’s proceedings against her.

Earlier in the day, Justice A M Khanwilkar, who was part of the bench, recused himself from hearing the appeal of Dr. Lau.

Last year, the high court ordered initiation of proceedings against the ADJ, after she had allegedly used objectionable words in four applications seeking removal of adverse remarks passed by a high court judge in as many civil appeals.