The Maharashtra government on Tuesday submitted before the supreme court documents related to the death of special CBI judge B H Loya in Sohrabuddin case.

The apex court while hearing petitions seeking probe into Loya's death stated, "It's a matter where they (petitioners) should know everything."

The state government told SC that barring certain confidential reports placed by it, the petitioners can access other documents.

However, the SC without fixing any specific date, listed the matter for hearing after a week.

