NEW DELHI: The trial of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah and alleged hawala dealer Muhammad Aslam Wani in a money laundering case began in a court here on Tuesday.

Testifying as a prosecution witness, Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Ajay Kumar got recorded his statement before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma.

The court fixed February 26 for recording of statement of another prosecution witnesses.

As Shah had moved a bail application, the court asked the ED to file its response by January 29.

The Enforcement Directorate had in September last year filed a charge sheet against Wani and Shah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Wani, arrested on August 6 last year, had reportedly confessed that he passed on the hawala money of Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

Shah was arrested on July 25, 2017, on charge of money laundering in the case dating back to 2005 when the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Wani.

In the 2005 case lodged by the Special Cell, the court had acquitted co-accused Wani of the charges of criminal conspiracy and other offences but convicted him under the Arms Act.

The Enforcement Directorate had submitted that the conviction under the Arms Act was the trigger point to take action under the PMLA.

Both have denied the charges.

The court had framed charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA act against both accused.

Public Prosecutors Navin Kumar Matta and Rajeev Awasthi had told the court that Wani and Shah were involved in generation of huge money from various countries, including Pakistan, to foment and fuel unrest in Kashmir.

Defence counsel M.S. Khan had claimed innocence of his clients who he claimed were falsely implicated.