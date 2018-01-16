Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar along with justice Ranjan Gogoi Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference in New Delhi. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Three days after four top judges shared their anguish with the media over the style of functioning of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, an uneasy calm prevailed in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The day began with the customary assembling of judges at 10 am in the lounge for tea after which they went to their respective courtrooms. The judges chatted briefly but that had nothing to do with the explosive press conference on Friday where the CJI’s choice on work allocation was questioned, according to sources.

Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, the four judges who addressed the media on Friday, and are part of the SC Collegium, too were present, which was perhaps seen as a sign of return to normality by the Bar.

Attorney General K Venugopal said, “Things have been sorted out.” But since the four judges had never said they would abstain from work till the issue was resolved, the interpretation was incorrect, the sources pointed out.

On Sunday, CJI Misra met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh and said the crisis would be resolved soon. However, till the time of filing this report, no effort had been made from his side to find an amicable solution.

No change in Constitution bench

There will be no change in the Constitution bench that will start hearing of eight important cases from Wednesday. They include Aadhaar and entry of women in Sabarimala. None of the four top judges is on the bench.