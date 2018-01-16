LUCKNOW: Irked at a brawl between its sitting Lok Sabha MP and a legislator over blanket distribution to the poor a few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has served them a show cause notice.

The notice served on Monday by state BJP general secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar on instructions of state unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey asks Dhaurahra MP Rekha Verma and Maholi legislator Shashank Trivedi to explain their conduct within a week or face disciplinary action.

The two leaders had engaged in an ugly verbal spat and slippers also flew in air during an event to distribute blankets to the poor and homeless a few days ago.

Shyamu Pandey, another party leader was manhandled during a cooperative election in Lakhimpur some time back and show cause notice has been served to Lakhimpur MLA Yogesh Verma and Vineet Mannar.

There have been several incidences of indiscipline in the state BJP for the last few months and the party leadership and government have been left red-faced.

The leadership, after a go-ahead from the party high command, has finally decided to crack the whip and has taken the first steps to reigning them in under the new dispensation.