HAMIRPUR: A minor girl allegedly set herself on fire after two brothers gang-raped her in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim had lodged a complaint against the two brothers (Sunil and Sonu) following which an FIR was registered.

District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Lal Sahab Yadav said “FIR has been registered against two brothers on the complaint of victim's father. Victim's body has been sent for postmortem”.

“Prima facie, it appeared that she had committed suicide after the sexual assault. The accused – identified as Sonu and Sunil – allegedly assaulted the girl when she was alone at home. They also attacked her younger brother after he walked in on them, but he managed to escape”, he added.