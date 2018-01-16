LUCKNOW: As the deadline to remove the loudspeakers mounted on religious places expired on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government directed the district authorities across state to act against illegal installation of amplifiers at temples, mosques, gurudwaras and other places of faith here on Tuesday. Following the directives, Lucknow administration even prepared a list of over 1960 religious places for the regulation of loudspeakers.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath government had passed an order on January 7 banning the use of sound systems at religious places and making it mandatory for them to seek prior permission for installing loudspeakers. Moreover, following an Allahabad High Court directive in this regard, the government order had also proposed a survey of all those places of various religious faiths where loudspeakers were mounted permanently. The GO also directed the authorities concerned to issue a show-cause notice to such establishments where sound systems were mounted without any prior permission.

The state government order had set January 15 as the deadline to seek permission for use of loudspeakers at the religious places after which the authorities would start action against them from January 20 proceeding under noise pollution control laws.

While the state government had already issued the format for seeking permission to install a sound system, action against those who failed to conform to the newly-issued directives would be taken at the district level, said a state home ministry official.

Last month, Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had sought the state government to explain if public address systems at mosques, temples, churches and gurdwaras, among other places, were installed after obtaining a written permission from the authorities concerned. The court had even made it clear that sound should cross the periphery of the public or private place breaching the maximum limits for permissible sound levels.

The loudspeakers installed in public places cannot have a sound level more than 10 decibels above the ambient noise level at the periphery of a public place and 5 decibels above the ambient noise level at the periphery of a private place.

The court had directed the principal secretary (home) and the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to file their personal affidavits along with the information sought on February 1.