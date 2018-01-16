NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against 95 people in the Vyapam scam, on Tuesday, the probe agency’s source said here.

This is the third such chargesheet filed by the agency in this case in the last fourth months.

Beginning in 1995, the Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

In November 2017, the CBI arrested former dean of Punjba’s Chirayu Medical College, Virendra Kumar and Indore's Arun Arora.

Arora was the then chairman of admission committee at Index Medical College (IMC).

In a hearing that began on November 23, 2017, a Special CBI court issued arrest warrants against 592 accused people in connection with the scam, granted bail to 15 accused, who appeared before the court on Rs 1 lakh bond, and rejected 30 interim bail plea applications.

Earlier on October 31, 2017, the agency had filed a chargesheet against 490 accused in the case relating to alleged irregularities in PMT-2013 Examination conducted by Vyapam, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

A CBI investigation discovered that some racketeers, along with their accomplices, allegedly arranged solvers for beneficiary candidates in the said examination.

The pairing of respective solvers-beneficiaries was being done by the racketeers by getting the roll numbers of these solvers-beneficiary candidates manipulated through Vyapam officials, such that a beneficiary candidate was seated right behind his solver.

This enabled the beneficiary to cheat and copy the answers from solver.

This was done to block the state quota seats so that further counselling of successful candidates, who were next in the waiting list, was not done.