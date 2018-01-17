JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government today said 195 security personnel lost their lives in the last three years in terror incidents in the Kashmir Valley.

In a written reply to a question of BJP's Ramesh Arora, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told the Legislative Council that 195 security personnel were killed in "terrorist- related violence" in the last three years in the valley.

Of these, 78 were killed in 2017, 74 in 2016 and 43 in 2015, she said.