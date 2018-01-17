NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Wednesday will continue the hearing in the anti-Sikh riots matter against its prime accused Jagdish Tytler.

The case pertains to the death of three Sikhs- Badal Singh, Thakur Singh, and Gurcharan Singh - at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi on November 1, 1984, in the aftermath of the riots that broke out after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier in October, a Delhi Court had appointed advocate BS Joon as Court Commissioner to observe the lie detector test of eye-witness Abhishek Verma in connection with the aforementioned case.

Verma had filed a writ complaint with Delhi Police, requesting them to enhance his police protection following a death threat e-mail.

The email stated that Verma should drop the idea of "deshbhakti (patriotism)" and discontinue with the polygraph (lie detector) test as a witness against Tytler, failing which he would face death.

"This is a very serious matter and considering the gravity of the case in which I am a witness and the profile of the accused (Jagdish Tytler) and his underworld connections, it is requested that immediately an FIR be registered in this matter for further investigations and arrest of the accused Jagdish Tytler and his henchmen, who have been continuously threatening me since the day I turned a witness against Tytler," the complaint letter stated.