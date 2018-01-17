JAMMU: Over 200 complaints were registered in connection with the encroachment of lands and properties of Kashmiri Hindu migrants in the Kashmir Valley after their exodus in 1990, the Mehbooba Mufti government said today.

As many as 210 complaints have been received from Kashmiri Hindu migrants in connection with the illegal encroachment of properties, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Javed Mustafa Mir said in a written reply to a question of BJP MLC Girdhari Lal Raina in the Legislative Council.

According to the minister, out of the 210 complaints, only six have been addressed so far.

"Out of the total complaints, six complaints have been addressed and four encroachments have been removed, while in two cases eviction orders have been passed," Mir said.

Giving details about the 210 complaints, the minister said 33 of them were registered from Anantnag district followed by 32 in Baramulla, 29 in Kupwara, 22 in Kulgam, 21 in Budgam, 17 in Pulwama and Srinagar each.

Also, 14 of such complaints were received from Bandipora and 9 from Shopian, he added.

Mir added that over 10719 Acres of land and 10155 structures have been left behind Kashmiri Hindu migrants in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters outside the House, BJP MLC Girdari Lal Raina expressed concern over the large encroachments of land and properties of KPs in the valley and asked the government to remove encroachments in 210 cases registered with them.

"There are 210 complaints of encroachments of land and properties of Kashmir Hindus in valley pending with the government for a long period. Only six complaints have been addressed. This raises serious concern", Raina said.