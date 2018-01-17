POONCH: In the wake of the recent ceasefire violation that has taken place along the Line of Control (LoC), cross-border trade has been hampered, thus detrimentally impacting traders here.

Following the constant mortar shelling in the region, traders say gates have not been opened for trade for two days, thus causing fresh produce to go stale due to lack of adequate storage facility.

“Both yesterday and today, gates have not been opened for trade following the ceasefire violation and mortar shelling which took place. Due to this, our products, which are stored in the trucks, is rotting. We have not been provided any parking space for our vehicles either. All this has led to our sales being badly affected,” Kamaljeet, a trader, told ANI.

While the purpose of this temporary trade halt is to ensure the security of the citizens, traders suggest that with sales being hampered, proportional reimbursement should be provided to them.

“Security of our people is most important. For this, we have temporarily suspended trade. We are hopeful of trade to resume tomorrow,” said Tariq Ahmed Zargar, Nodal Officer of Cross LoC Trade and Travel.

On Tuesday, at least four Pakistani soldiers were killed by the army in the cross-border firing initiated by the former.

In lieu of this, the transport authorities suspended the scheduled run of the cross LoC bus services between Poonch and Rawalakot due to the ceasefire violation.