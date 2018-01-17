NEW DELHI: The central government on Wednesday sought the support of the Arunachal Pradesh government for expeditious completion of the rural electrification programme under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gramjyoti Yojana.

Union Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officers of Power Ministry and Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu here.

Out of the 319 villages which were to be electrified on the grid mode, 204 have already been electrified and 115 villages remain to be electrified, an official statement said.

Apart from this, 901 villages are being electrified on the off grid mode through household solar power installations.

During the meeting, Khandu mentioned clearly that he had issued directions to the officials of the state Power Department to complete the process of electrification by February 2018 as electric supply to each and every household has been on the priority card of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhalla also said that 140 villages which are within 2 km of the grid would also be executed on the grid mode for reliable and continuous power supply.

He also informed Khandu that the central government had decided to add new 132 kv transmission projects on the Khupi-Tawang, Bomdilla-Kalaktang and other missing links under the comprehensive scheme over and above the existing projects.

Bhalla also apprised the Chief Minister on the progress of the Kameng (600MW) Hydro electric power project and the Pare(110 MW) hydro electric project which would be commissioned by March 2018 and that Prime Minister Modi will be requested to inaugurate these projects.