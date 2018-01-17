Smoke billows from Panchkula, a residential area which saw violence erupt after Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case. (File Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government submitted before the Punjab and Haryana high court, a gist of claims and losses of over Rs 120 crore incurred in the violence that ensued the conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh last year.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case by a special CBI court on August 25 last year, following which widespread violence erupted in Panchkula.

"We have submitted a gist of claims of over Rs 120 crore before the high court here," said Haryana Additional Advocate General Pawan Girdhar said today.

The gist was categorised in three heads -- damage caused to public and private property, revenue losses to government departments and expenditure incurred on maintaining law and order in the state, he said.

The court took the gist of claims on the record, Girdhar further said.

A full bench comprising justices A G Masih, Surya Kant and Avneesh Jhingan was hearing a PIL filed by Panchkula resident Ravinder Dhull, who was concerned over the law and order situation in his town.

The next date of hearing in the case is February 6.

"On the next date of hearing, arguments will take place to determine whether the Dera is liable for compensating the losses and expenditure incurred following the violence," said the additional AG.

Nearly 40 people were killed and scores injured during the violence which had erupted following the conviction of Ram Rahim Singh by the Panchkula CBI court.

Ram Rahim is undergoing a 20-year imprisonment in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.