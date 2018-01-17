NEW DELHI: Justice J Chelameswar, one of the four Supreme Court judges who had openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, is on leave today as he is unwell, sources said.

It is confirmed that Justice Chelameswar will not hold the court today, said the sources.

It was expected that the CJI would have a morning meeting with all the four senior-most judges after he had a 15 minute deliberations with them yesterday.

Besides Justice Chelameswar, other three judges who held the controversial press conference on January 12 are Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

These four judges had yesterday met in the evening at Justice Chelameswar's residence.

Two other judges, Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud, had also visited the residence of Justice Chelameswar late in the evening, the sources said.