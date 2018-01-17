NEW DELHI: Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife on Tuesday told a court that her husband is not getting proper medical treatment in Tihar Central Jail and said there is a clear indication of his slow poisoning.

Bilquies Shah told Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma that her husband Shah, 62, is suffering from multiple ailments like hypertension, diabetes mellitus and dislipidimias (high cholestrol in blood) and is on regular medication and diet regimen as prescribed by a medical specialist for the last six years.

But despite repeated requests and direction, the Tihar jail officials are not taking care of his deteriorating health, she claimed.

The court, on the application moved by defence counsel M.S. Khan, issued notice to jail authorities and asked for a reply by January 21.

In her plea, Bilquies said: "My husband had fainted in Tihar jail. He fall down suddenly while standing in a queue and hurt his right shoulder, for which he was not even medically investigated or treated till date."

She told the court that on repeated requests to jail officials, the reply was: "The damage has been done so no treatment is needed."

"This is a clear indication of slow poisoning of my husband by the jail authorities," she said and requested the court to direct jail officials to conduct a medical checkup of Shah by a board of doctors from All India Institute Medical Sciences Hospital in Delhi to keep him alive.

"If any mishap happen with my husband (Shah), the jail authorities will be directly held responsible in particular and the central government in general."

The court has began trial in a money laundering case against Shah and alleged hawala dealer Muhammad Aslam Wani.

The Enforcement Directorate had in September last year filed a charge sheet against Wani and Shah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

