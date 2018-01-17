MUMBAI: All the four accused in Kamala mills compound fire - Yug Pathak, Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar have been sent to judicial custody till January 31.

All the accused had filed pleas for bail, which will be heard on 22nd January. They were produced before the Bhoiwada Court on Wednesday as the term of their police custody was ending today. After hearing from the police regarding the investigation, the court sent them to judicial custody.

All of them were arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the death of 14 people in the fire in Kamala Mills Complex in Mumbai on December 29. An offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304, 337, 338, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at the NM Joshi Marg police station on December 30.

Mumbai Police had arrested Mojo’s Bistro owner Yug Pathak on January 6. After that names of Pathak and his partner Yug Tulli were added to the FIR lodged on December 30 against the owners of 1Above, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar.

It has been revealed that the owners of various pubs in the Compound were insolent even after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent them several notices for violation of norms. The 1Above pub, which was launched in 2016, was served with at least three notices by the BMC by October this year for flouting rules.