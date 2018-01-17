PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu inaugurate the iCreate centre in Ahmedabad's Deo Dholera Village. (Twitter Photo: ANI)

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have inaugurated the iCreate centre in Ahmedabad's Deo Dholera Village on Wednesday.

The two leaders will also visit a startup exhibition and interact with innovators and startup CEOs.

They will dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka of Sabarkantha district, through a video link.

Both the Prime Ministers will also visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Banaskantha district, where they will be briefed on the work plan of the Centre.

They will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama, Kutch District, through a video link, and interact with the farmers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu along with his wife Sara paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The two leaders reached the ashram after completing their 8-km long roadshow from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel International Airport

Netanyahu was earlier in the day received by Prime Minister Modi at the Sardar Patel International Airport.

Later, Prime Minister Netanyahu will depart for Mumbai.