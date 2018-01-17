MATHURA: Police today arrested a sharpshooter in connection with the killing of a former village head and Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary's relative, after a brief encounter in which a sub-inspector of police suffered injuries.

The sharpshooter, identified as Ashok, hailing from Randhera in Shergarh police station, was arrested from near Bahrawali tonight, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

"In the encounter, while sharpshooter Ashok received gunshot injury in his foot, sub-inspector Dheeraj Gautam posted in Chhatta police station received gunshot injury in his hand," Shukla said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

A motorcycle, a country-made pistol and five live and five blank cartridges were seized from him, the police officer said.

He claimed that Ashok confessed to killing Sharman Chaudhary.

Sharman Chaudhary was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on Saturday. His killing led to the suspension of three policemen -- sub-inspector Subhash Chandra, beat constable Muneem Singh and constable Brajesh Kumar.