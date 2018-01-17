SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya bureaucrat and renowned Khasi author Leslie Harding Pde died at a hospital here on Tuesday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 79.

A playwright, writer, translator and humourist, he had authored more than 20 books and translated the "Bhagavad Gita", "Ramayana", "Mahabharat" and the "Upanishads" into Khasi language.

He had also revolutionised the concept of Khasi serial in Meghalaya with his humorous yet satirical message filled drama "U Bah Besbha' and other dramas in Doordarshan Kendra Shillong.

In his novels, Pde boldly expresses the changing face of Khasi society and depicted women in their struggles and suffering.

He also brought in the socio-economic, political and religious factors that shape modem Khasi society and also depicts the good as well as the bad influence of the way of life of people from other communities.

Pde, who was also founder member of Seng Biria U Khasi Humourists' Society, had received many awards in recognition of his novels.

Born on May 1, 1938 at Mawngap village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, he will be laid to rest on Thursday at Laitumkhrah Catholic cemetery.