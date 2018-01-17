GANDHINAGAR: Two days after Pravin Togadia's mysterious “disappearance” and subsequent hospitalisation in an unconscious condition, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday expressed his concerns over the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president's safety in the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule.

Patel took to his Twitter page and said, “Pravin Togadia was safe during Congress' reign, but today, under BJP rule, he feels unsafe and insecure.”

Yesterday, Patidar leader and Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia met Togadia in the hospital.

Togadia alleged that attempts were being made to frame him in fake cases.

Meanwhile, on addressing the media, Togadia moved to tears, claiming that efforts have been made to silence his voice and not let him speak on the issues like the Ram temple, welfare schemes for farmers and the law on cow slaughter.

Togadia's remark came a day after he had reportedly gone missing and was later found admitted to a hospital here.

He said that someone might be trying to get him killed in a fake encounter.

Earlier in the week, Togadia, who was traced to Chandramani Hospital in Shahibuag area here, was detected with low blood sugar.

Lack of knowledge regarding Togadia's whereabouts created a ruckus in the state, as the VHP workers laid a siege to the Sola police station, shouted slogans, and blocked traffic on the main Sarkehj-Gandhinagar highway.

On a related note, the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court earlier in January had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Togadia and 38 others, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Daskroi (Ahmedabad), Babu Jamnadas Patel, in a 1996 attempt to murder case.