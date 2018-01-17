BHOPAL: THE Opposition Congress on Tuesday demanded that a criminal case be lodged against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly assaulting one of his security personnel during an election roadshow, possibly in Dhar district on Sunday.

In the video, possibly shot in Sardarpur town of Dhar district, where urban local body poll are due, the Madhya Pradesh CM is seen slapping and pushing away a policeman deployed for his security, after the man repeatedly came in his way while he was walking along the streets of the town in support of the BJP candidates on Sunday.

“The party demands that the CM be booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of IPC,” the Congress chief spokesperson in the state, K K Mishra, said in a press release.