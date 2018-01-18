NEW DELHI: The Rajasthan Cricket Association has taken a giant leap towards getting back into the BCCI fold as 31 out of 33 units of the state association have agreed to accept the conditions laid down by the parent body.

The two votes that were not counted were also in favour of the BCCI diktat. But those two votes were not counted since proxy voting was not allowed.

Last December, the BCCI at its SGM had decided that it would give the suspended state cricket association relief if it complied with the apex body's terms, which included not allowing disgraced former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi to return in the state fold.

The conditions also included that if Modi tried to re- enter the state unit in future, then BCCI will over turn the revocation of the ban.

"Today RCA had their SGM and 31 out of the 33 state association's decision had voted in favour of implementing the BCCI terms and conditions. The RCA will submit their minutes to the High Court during the next hearing on January 25," a senior BCCI office bearer told PTI.

The decision could well mean that Rajasthan Royals may stay back and play their IPL games at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.