NEW DELHI: The petitioners' counsel on Thursday pointed out three issues as the Aadhaar matter was being argued before five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the petitioners' counsel Shyam Divan raised three issues before the apex court that included - 'integrity of the process, integrity of the information and pervasive violation of fundamental rights.'

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, was hearing a batch of petitions filed challenging the constitutional validity of the identification number.

Earlier on Wednesday, Divan argued that the Aadhaar Card may cause the death of citizens' civil rights.

The senior lawyer told the bench that a people's Constitution was being converted into a state's Constitution, adding that it was incorrect to take people's biometric data for Aadhaar Card.

Since the inception of the Aadhaar card, its validity and possible leakages of data have surfaced time and again.

The apex court has also received petitions against the linkage of this 12-digit number with mobile phones, bank accounts and so on.