NEW DELHI:Confirming the divestment of national carrier Air India, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju welcomed suggestions on the same.On recent reports that a parliamentary panel might recommend to scuttle the divestment process, he equipped, “Members of Parliament are free to suggest. Whatever suggestion they give us, we will look at them. Recommendations and discussions on the issue are always welcome. However,

I don’t think that anything will be called back. That’s not the way how government can work.”

An inter ministerial committee headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is finalising the modalities of the divestment — of at least 51 per cent stake — in Air India and its subsidiaries. “The (process) is going on, guided by the Alternative Mechanism, but I will not fix any timeline to it, especially for the decisions made on such levels,” Raju said.